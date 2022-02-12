FIFA ranking the overrated list of national teams

Mexican National Team: Photo: RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images)

It constantly opens andhe debate on the veracity of the FIFA Ranking. Journalists and media enter controversy over whether this or that selection deserves to be on the site that International Federation of Association Football he grants them month after month. The Mexican team soccer It is one of the main points of controversy when touching on the subject of the list.

The Tricolor woke up with the surprise of occupying the number 12 from 210 countries in the court of february 2022for ahead of the United Stateswhich were placed on the step 13 and just behind Germany. Canada, leader of Concacaf octagonal Course to Qatar 2022 was sent to position 33, although in just two years it has climbed 39 positions.

The reality is that the national team, led by Gerardo Martinois not going through its best moment today, as it accumulates four goals in the last five gamesas well as seven points out of 15 available in the last five games. Germany made 23 goals in his five games most recent and added 15 points.

Who does the calculations to define the classification? The same FIFA is in charge of carrying out the operations by which it will obtain the results and thus delimit the range by means of the SUM system. The parameters to take into account are: points before the match, relevance of the match and the expected result of the match.

After different operations in which the rival is taken into account, the area in which the duels take place and the phase in which the clashes take place, the quotient is determined. Sure, it’s not the same New Zealand against fiji of the confederation of oceaniathat a possible encounter between Portugal against Italy, Both matches to qualify for the World Cup Taste.

The Mexican National Team climbed two steps in the FIFA Ranking and surpassed the United States (Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

It should be clarified that the FIFA Ranking It only serves to define the countries that will be seeded when making the draws for the world championships.

A year ago the The Mexican Futbol selection went through another panorama, because in february 2021 the national team came to position 9, while USA was located in the 22. After the championships CONCACAF Champions Leagueas well as the gold Cupboth won by the U.S, Mexico remained on rung 9 and the United States in 10.

Brazil is placed second in the FIFA Ranking for the month of February 2022 (Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Every four years the fans demand the national set as if it were a selection top in the world and although it is not shown on the field of play, the list of FIFA would give that perception.

It also lends itself to debate which is the best team in the world. For the FIFAnowadays Belgium occupies the first positionwhich has not been released since October 2018, ahead from Francethat in the Cup of Russia World 2018 raised the champion trophy.

