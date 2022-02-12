File of Juan Encarnación file

The judge of the fifth court of the Instruction of the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva, Rossany Guerrero, ordered this Friday to file the file against the Dominican ex-player Juan Encarnación, who was accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

This was reported by the former athlete’s lawyers, who added that their client was released and argued that there is no evidence against him.

“Now he is free since the file was issued,” said Carlos Moreno, a member of the Encarnación defense team.

Likewise, his other lawyer, Manuela Guerrero, highlighted the character of the former player, denying any possibility that the defendant had committed the acts of which he was accused.

“Mr. Encarnación never touched his daughter, Mr. Encarnación is a person with very strong ethical and moral values, a man of integrity with family foundations, you have to see the extraordinary family where that man comes from to be considered capable of a done too lewd,” said Manuela Guerrero,

Encarnación had been serving a coercive measure, consisting of house arrest, since November of last year, after the preventive detention measure was changed.

In mid-August 2021, the Unit for the Prevention and Persecution of Gender, Intrafamily Violence and Sexual Crimes of the National District announced the arrest of Encarnación.

According to the coercive measure request file, Encarnación was accused of committing the act in May 2021, “while the minor was sleeping in her room and he took the opportunity to enter and touch her private parts.”