Final of the 2022 Club World Cup: time and how to SEE Chelsea vs Palmeiras

This February 12 the Chelsea and Palmeiras faces will be seen in the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium from Abu Dhabi, this for the FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Final. This will be the second time in its history that the whole of london play a final of this contest.

Background

It was in 2012 when Chelsea played, until then, his only ending of the Club World Cup. However, it did not go well for him. fell 1-0 to the championof that moment, of the Copa Libertadores, the Corinthians.

He then UEFA champion had in its template figures such as peter cechGaryCahill, David LuizAshley Cole, F.rank lampardEdenHazard, Juan killOscar, César Azpilicueta and Fernando Torres, and were led by Rafael Benitez.

while this will be the first time in which Palmeiras will play a final of this tournament. In 1999 it was measured against Manchester Unitedbut the final belonged to the extinct Intercontinental Cup. on that occasion the score was 1-0 in favor of those led by alex ferguson.

Chelsea vs. Palm trees | How and where to watch the game

Date: February 12, 2022

Stadium: Mohammed Bin Zayed

Hours: 10:30 a.m. Central Mexico time

Channel: You can watch it on TNT Sports and TNT GO, you can also follow it live online through Mediotiempo with its minute by minute.

