Five looks in one day. Jennifer Lopez conquered New York with a marathon of trendsetting outfits

When JLo he proposes something, he achieves it. On this occasion, the 52-year-old artist became the fashion queen of New York: on a promotional tour for her latest film, Marry Me, in less than two days she showed off five trendsetting looks. Become one of the most versatile stars in Hollywood, Jennifer starred in an outfit marathon that proves that her style – and her versatility – hers are unique. And she was all the rage with her looks printed in an urban key, which already have a legion of imitators. In addition, she was always accompanied by her love, Ben Affleck (49), and spoke for the first time about her renewed courtship with the actor and director. “It’s beautiful the way this relationship feels, so different than it was years ago. There is more appreciation and celebration for this love, which is very nice,” said Jennifer. “Now we are older, smarter, more experienced, we are in different places in our lives. We have children and we must be very aware of that. We are very protective because it is a very beautiful moment for all of us,” she added.

It is enough for him with a black coat to look elegant. As with this Dior A-line design, which she teamed with a gray dress, Hardotshoes ankle straps, Bvlgari clutch and Pasquale Bruni jewelry.
To combat the cold and rain, JLo opted for a jacket with a fur hood, white pants and sneakers.
An original two-piece with snake print signed by Roberto Cavalli. She accessorized with boots with the same pattern and a Bvlgari bag.
This look is an ode to green: a long-sleeved maxi dress with a high neck in a floral print by Del Core, an oversized coat also in green with a bow at the waist by the same brand, white shoes with gold details by Tom Ford and an Aspinal of London bag. .
Coat and handbag in marble print in shades of green and blue, with dark nuances, by Fendi, Casadei boots and Tory Burch geometric sunglasses.
