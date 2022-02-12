Foods that detoxify the body, healthy diet – Health

At some point in life, the vast majority of people will have experienced what happens to the body when the good Feeding Habits. The body often feels bloated, uncomfortable, and stuck. In these circumstances the idea of ​​a ‘detoxification of the body’ may sound tempting.

Indeed, the foods we eat and their amounts have a great influence on our health. However, for many, due to different factors, it is not a simple matter and they can easily fall into subsistence allowance with many unhealthy foods but insufficient amounts of healthy foods.

The truth is that, lately, thousands of diets have been created that promise to purify, cleanse and detoxify the organism. However, there is no scientific evidence to support these methodologies or that has determined that certain foods, such as pineapple, have cleansing properties.

The explanation of those who support these diets is that there are several factors that affect the accumulation of toxins, such as the environment, diet or hydration, which accumulate in the liver, spleen and kidneys.

For scientists it is a simpler question: these diets do not have any valid support that certifies them or guarantees what they promise.

“Detox diets as such do not exist. The digestive system needs relaxation after the excesses but there are no detoxifying diets, That’s what the liver and kidneys are for, which cleanse the toxins from our body”Jesus Román, president of the Spanish Society of Dietetics and Food Sciences (SEDCA), explained to BBC Mundo.

For experts, the human body constantly detoxifies itself without the need for teas, juices or special diets. Specialists agree that restrictive diets should be avoided, those that completely eliminate some type of nutrient because it is clear that the body needs carbohydrates, fats and proteins, in proportions adapted to each person, for the proper functioning of the body.

Hence, the recommendations they make for a healthy diet are:

– Eliminate sugary drinks and all sources of free calories from your diet. That is, foods with refined sugars.

– Start the year by reducing ultra-processed foods or foods made with industrial fats.

– Include in your diet five portions of vegetables and fruits, preferably whole, each day.

– Increase the consumption of cereals, legumes and nuts.

– Consume proteins of high biological value (chicken, fish, meat, preferably lean).

– Eat only a small serving of carbohydrates (flour) per meal.

– Avoid fried foods, junk food and snacks between meals.

– When it comes to fats, prefer unsaturated natural oils (olive, canola, corn, sesame) and avoid animal fats.

– Hydrate only with water.

– Moderate the portions. Avoid chocolates, sweets and galguerias in the office.

– Set achievable weight loss goals; miracle diets do not exist.

– All this can help you if you combine it with exercise on a regular basis.

