For the FC Barcelona “was not a surprise” the exit of Leo Messi

On August 5, 2021, FC Barcelona confirmed that Leo Messi had ceased to be part of the Barça team “due to economic and structural obstacles”, as confirmed by the club at the time. It was a jug of cold water for all Barcelona fans and an exit that left Barça very touched footballingly. Now, from the Camp Nou they have spoken again about it.

Barça’s director of football, Mateu Alemany, has spoken about his departure in a talk with students from the London School of Economics Sports Business. He has explained that Leo Messi’s departure from the Camp Nou was the consequence of not wanting to be part of the agreement between LaLiga and the investment fund CVC. The club did not want to mortgage itself for life and there was no other ‘remedy’ than to let Messi go.

The Barça manager highlighted, in particular, that “Unfortunately it was not a surprise. It was the reality of the moment. The only way for him to stay was for Barça to join something that we didn’t want to join. We decided that the club was above any other person”, something that has harmed, in many ways, the Catalan entity.

It’s not a secret for anyone that the first year ‘post-Messi’ has been difficult and that, only now with the reinforcements and the work of Xavi, is that the results and an improvement are being seen, but ‘It cost’ the early elimination in the Champions League and the shipwreck in LaLiga. And it is that Barça lost a lot without ‘La Pulga’ at a football level, but it was not the only thing.

Mateu Alemany confirmed in his statements that the club has lost more than sports: “We have lost a lot commercially”surely referring to the sale of shirts (the majority that were bought were from Messi) or the lack of a ‘magnet’ to obtain millionaire sponsorship contracts (although Spotify has been reached).

New beginning for the Barça

The azulgrana had no choice but to turn the page and look to the future, because while it is true that Leo Messi is the club’s greatest legend, the ‘party’ continues and Barça needs to move on. That is why from the Camp Nou offices a monumental effort has been made to strengthen the team in this winter market.

The main objective of the Catalans is to qualify for the next Champions League. Germany has recognized that “With this squad I’m not considering not qualifying for the Champions League next season. It would be a disaster,” he stressed.