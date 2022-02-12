Former Brooklyn Nets star joins Luka Doncic in trade from Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie is part of a trade that also saw former New York Knicks prospect Kristaps Porzingis move to the Washington Wizards. Who won the trade?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) had a busy day at the trade deadlinewith some stars moving out during the day, although also with movements more by under the radar that never cease to amaze locals and strangers.

This is the case of a particular trade made by the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards.two teams that seem far from the front pages, but also with very different realities in their respective seasons.

The Mavericks got the services of Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans in exchange for former New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick in the NBA Draft. The Latvian-born failed to be the Luka Doncic co-star that Dallas expected in these years with the Mavs.

Dinwiddie will help Dallas Mavericks

Currently, the Dallas Mavericks are fifth in the Western Conference, a place that they will surely try to maintain by incorporating the former base of Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwidde. The University of Colorado graduate has averaged 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds this season, although without a doubt the most outstanding aspect of him is the distribution of the game, as he ranks among the top twenty in the NBA in assists (5.8).