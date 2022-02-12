From the pool, Salma Hayek captivated everyone with her beauty

If there is someone who does not need too much introduction, it is Salma Hayek, the world famous Mexican actress has a place of her own in Hollywood and in Latin American cinema. Every movement of yours, whether in her professional career or in her private life, generates something. A clear example is the sensual photo of her that she posted on her Instagram.

the protagonist of open until dawn, posted on his Instagram account, where he has more than 20 million followers, a retro photo that made his fans fall in love again. Using the hashtag #TBT (Throwback Thursday) Salma Hayek a photo of her floating on her back in a heavenly pool and wearing a tiny light blue bikini.

