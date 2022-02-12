From the pool, Salma Hayek captivated everyone with her beauty

If there is someone who does not need too much introduction, it is Salma Hayek, the world famous Mexican actress has a place of her own in Hollywood and in Latin American cinema. Every movement of yours, whether in her professional career or in her private life, generates something. A clear example is the sensual photo of her that she posted on her Instagram.

the protagonist of open until dawn, posted on his Instagram account, where he has more than 20 million followers, a retro photo that made his fans fall in love again. Using the hashtag #TBT (Throwback Thursday) Salma Hayek a photo of her floating on her back in a heavenly pool and wearing a tiny light blue bikini.

The image, which highlights her splendid figure, aroused thousands of compliments and received more than 373 thousand likes. salma She is 56 years old and has a natural beauty that never ceases to amaze over the years. The actress published a video last week that substantiates the previous sentence: Hayek compiled the best photos of her and showed her physical changes over the years. The improvised montage reached the incredible number of 1.3 million views in one week.

Salma Hayek reached the peak of fame in the 90s and never got off the “Olympus” of figures with global reach. She recently starred in a hilarious commercial alongside the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. Both were hired by BMW to star in the campaign that will broadcast in the next Super Bowl. Mexican-born actress Salma Hayek plays the goddess Hera, while Arnold plays the Greek god Zeus, Hera’s husband.

salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez managed to access the select list as one of the five Latin American actresses nominated for an Oscar as best actress for her unforgettable performance in the biopic of Frida Kahlo (2002).