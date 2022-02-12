Gabriel Soto: a fight with his father, the true beginning of the telenovela actor’s career | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

While many Mexican celebrities have had the dream of forging a career in the show since they were very young, there are other people who were presented with a path that was presented to them while they were looking for a direction in their lives or an opportunity, as happened to the already consecrated Gabriel Soto.

MORE INFORMATION: Geraldine Bazán talked about her new boyfriend after controversial divorce with Gabriel Soto

During an interview with the program “Montse & Joe”, The 46-year-old actor revealed how his beginnings were in the environment of the Mexican show, for which he was forced to tell a sad anecdote that he lived when he was just a young man.

And it was thanks to a fight and estrangement with his father that he was forced to look for them himself, so he got some jobs that later led him to be in the position he is in today.

Gabriel Soto will marry Russian actress Irina Baeva in 2022 (Photo: Irina Baeva / Instagram)

GABRIEL SOTO FIGHTED WITH HIS FATHER AND STARTED WORKING

When he was only 18 years old, Soto had a falling out with his father, who got the idea into his head that he should no longer pay him anything, not even college.

“I was studying economics and suddenly I have a rift with my dad, let’s put it that way. Then he tells me that I am about to turn 18 and that I should see how I do, that the only thing I was going to pay for is school. So I didn’t know what to do.”commented the Mexican artist.

Having to pay rent, clothing, food, and so on, Gabriel Soto was forced to find a job, although he did not know specifically what until he was given a hand.

MORE INFORMATION: Gabriel Soto tells how his wedding will be and how many children he wants to have with Irina Baeva

STARTED AS A MODEL

In the conversation with the aforementioned program, Gabriel Soto said that it was thanks to his girlfriend at the time that he was able to get a job as a model. And it is that the sister of that girl worked in a modeling agency.

“My girlfriend’s sister worked as a model and she took me to her agency. I started modeling and it went well,” she recalled.

LUPITA JONES OPENED MANY DOORS FOR GABRIEL SOTO

Gabriel Soto recalled that it was Lupita Jones who gave him the opportunity to participate in Mr. World, which was a great experience for him, so he is very grateful for it.

Later, the still young model joined a boy band called Kairo, in which he was a singer for five years, until he decided to get into acting, an aspect in which Lupita Jones was also decisive for him.

“People asked me why I didn’t enter the CEA. I spoke with Lupita Jones, who was very close to her and spoke with Mr. Eugenio Cobo and I went to Televisa to the CEA to study acting and at that moment I decided to leave my economics degree because I could no longer do both, I stayed in sixth semester”he acknowledged.

HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS FATHER

Despite the fact that at the time, Gabriel Soto distanced himself from his father, both knew how to fix their differences a few years later to re-establish themselves as a family. The actor assures that everything he lived with him served him well and he learned to value each decision.

“About two years passed. Since I was a child he always demanded a lot from me, he always demanded a lot from me and today I appreciate it. I believe that one of the most difficult things that human beings can have and that can lead to success is self-discipline, it is a key word”, he indicated.