Gavin Wood explains why he decided to code on Ethereum

Among the original founding fathers of Ethereum (ETH) is Gavin Wood, who joined the group led by Vitalik Buterin that set out to build Bitcoin competition. Wood is the programmer who wrote the first smart contracts for the Ethereum blockchain back in 2014. In an exclusive interview for Cointelegraph, Wood admitted that he just needed a job at the time.

Self-described as a “technologist at heart”, he knew that programming was his calling and from a very young age he went from building LEGO bricks to writing blocks of code.

He was introduced to Bitcoin through The Silk Road, the online black market that operated from 2011 to 2013. The cryptocurrency originally “came to his attention” for being “a purely algorithmic mechanism for human cooperation and interaction” that, according to Wood, “allows creating social structures that we haven’t seen yet.

He realized that there might be a job opportunity for him and began networking. Following a meeting with Johnny Bitcoin, Wood was hired to help Buterin take Ethereum from white paper to a working blockchain. His hope in creating Ethereum was to influence change in society for the better.

“This is [la] technology that is being used to build the new world, the world that is going to power human civilization for the rest of this century, at least.”

The video ends with a few words by Wood from another interview at a July 2014 conference in Hong Kong in which he suggested to Cointelegraph that economic institutions could be replaced by Ethereum. Nearly eight years later, economic and financial institutions are effectively being disrupted not only by Ethereum, but by Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

Wood eventually left the Ethereum development team to found Polkadot (DOT), a fragmented multi-chain protocol, and Kusama (KSM), used as a Polkadot testnet.