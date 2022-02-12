‘Get on the boat’; Bengals ask Mexicans to ‘hug’ them in the SB

Ricardo Vaquier Garcia-Valseca

Los Angeles California. / 11.02.2022 16:16:49





The Super Bowl LVI can be the showcase that puts the Cincinnati Bengals in the spotlight of many Mexican NFL fans and they know that the game on Sunday can change your life in every way, including fame beyond the United States.

This Friday was the media face-to-face day with the team from The Queen City, the only occasion in the whole week in which there was physical interaction between players and the press, which was used by Zac Taylor, Bengals coachfor invite people from Mexico to become new followers.

“It’s a great time for the world to know about the organization called the Cincinnati Bengals.let them see the fgreat human beings that make up this team and that they see all the good things about a sport like American football with people who work hard and with discipline for their goals, foster the culture of the team and fall in love with the players but especially of our organization“, answered Taylor at Halftime.

The NFL 10 years ago was not as global as it is now: Joe Burrow

In the UCLA facilitiesone of the most prestigious universities in California and where did they come from to the NFL talents like Troy Aikman and Jonathan Ogdenboth of Hall of Famewas also present Joe Burrowwinner of the award for NFL Honors Comeback Player of the Year from Thursday.

The field marshal, who could be the first ever in being collegiate champion, winner of the Heisman Trophy and conquering the Super Bowlcoincided in the importance of beating the Rams on sunday for grow your fan base outside the USunderstanding that in Mexico (according to NFL data) they are among the least popular.

“It’s exciting to think about having more fans in other countries. 10 years ago the NFL was not the global phenomenon that it is becoming and I am glad to know that I am part of the players who can help expand it in other placessaid Joey B.

The Bengals they will look for the first Super Bowl in its history in his third presentation, remembering that in his two previous appearances in the 80s lost to the San Francisco 49erswho had as a great figure joe montana.

