Giannis and Bucks ‘steal’ reinforcement from Los Angeles to shake the NBA

Milwaukee Bucks brought a star directly from California to further strengthen their team for the defense of the NBA title.

The teams of the National Basketball Association (NBA) they took advantage of the limit window of exchanges until the last moments, among them they could not miss milwaukee bucks from Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

In itself, the current champions have a really competitive template that can give a lot in the face of the defense of his title. However, they wanted to play it safe and they looked for another playerreally good, to add to your payroll.

To do this, they searched meticulously until they found one that met the characteristics of what they were looking for, and to the surprise of many, resorted to the city of Los Angeles to ‘steal’ a high caliber player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks are reinforced

Serge Ibaka was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in a trade that includes four teams. In this way, the chapter written in the Los Angeles Clippers will be left behind to start a new one in the league champion organization.

exchange in detail

Sacramento Kings receive: Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles, an NBA Draft pick (2nd round)

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Serge Ibaka, two NBA Draft picks (second round)

Detroit Pistons receive: Marvin BagleyIII

Los Angeles Clippers receives: Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye