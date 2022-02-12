Giant of America wants Jordy Caicedo River Plate

A bombshell transcends from the Argentine press, and it is that the giant River Plate is interested in an Ecuadorian to reinforce the attack with a view to the following season. As expected, the name is also a fixture of the Ecuadorian team.

+ Binational replaced De Jesús with another Ecuadorian

+ Carlos Gruezo would leave the Bundesliga

+ Strong investment: Club will pay a million for Anderson Julio

The ESPN chain and other media echo that Marcelo Gallardo has among his options Jordy Caicedo, the CSKA Sofia striker from Bulgaria. Author of 12 goals in 16 games played this season, his price is around 6 million dollars.

Caicedo would be one of the three names that the ‘Millionaire’ directive handles for reinforcements, although the ‘tricolor’ runs at a disadvantage in relation to the other possible Carrascal replacements. River would not be the only one interested in the player.

Teams from Italy, France and Germany have shown interest in taking the ‘tricolor’, who is also a frequently selected Ecuadorian. In the last doubleheader he was called up on the list for the duels in Peru and Brazil.

Caicedo also analyzes maintaining continuity in order to be part of the final list that will take Ecuador to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so the departure of the club where he is the starter and figure is not so certain.