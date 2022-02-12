Google introduces Android 13 with privacy features copied from iOS

Google surprised Android 13 with few new features, one of them copied from iOS.

completely by surprise Google has announced Android 13 and has released the first developer version of its upcoming operating system. Without any type of presentation to see the new system or press release to see the new system, Google has simply announced it on its website for developers.

Perhaps the reason that we have not seen a more relevant presentation, as usual, is, lack of important news. And it is that this first beta version of Android 13 hardly introduces improvements.

According to Google, Android 13 has “privacy and security” as main aspects to focus on “building a responsible, high-quality platform for everyone, providing a more secure environment on the device and more controls for the user.”

Our colleagues from Andro4All They have thoroughly analyzed Android 13 and its novelties, and one of them has caught our attention since it is a privacy measure that Apple debuted in iOS 14.

Android 13 incorporates photo management identical to iOS

For more than a year, iPhone users have had an option that keeps our photos safe. Before, when an app requested access to the photos, it did so to our entire gallery, even if we only wanted to edit or send the last photo we took. With iOS 14 this was removed by introducing three options: Allow access to all photos, Select photos and Do not allow.

In this way we could select only photos that that particular app could access, protecting the rest of our gallery. And with Android 13 Google has copied this good idea from Apple including a new image selection menu that allows you to share images and videos more securely with apps.

Probably in the upcoming betas of Android 13 Google introduce more relevant news. At the moment there are not many more interesting apart from the possibility of having independent languages ​​in each app or the option that developers can add support for themed icons to their applications.

