Grandmother who gave her granddaughter her savings to see Bad Bunny receives a surprise – Metro Puerto Rico

The touching story of doting grandmothers did not go unnoticed. A video recently went viral. TikTok in which a grandmother took out her savings so that her granddaughter could attend the singer’s concert bad bunnywhose pre-sale was taking place in the first days of this month.

The material quickly went viral and reached the interpreter of “If I see your mother” and his team, so the response could not have been better. It turns out that the businessman and CEO of Westwood Entertainment, Jorge Juárez, was activated in his search for him to give him a surprise: two tickets to see the Bad Rabbit in the first row.

The matter was not easy because they did not have the location of the lady, so Juárez decided to activate a strategy to find her, through a message on their social networks.

“Attention!!! They shared this video with me and the truth is that it moved me a lot and I want to give her tickets for her and her granddaughter. Who can help me contact her? There will also be a surprise for whoever manages to send me her contact, please put it in the comments, ”wrote the CEO.

Barely 24 hours passed and they already had the information to have contact with the grandmother. Juárez shared a video in which he showed how the conversation with Doña Natalia went

“Like this lady? She wanted to get in touch with you and first tell you that we were very moved by her video, we loved it and that we want to invite you to the Bad Bunny concert in Mexico City on December 9. We want to invite you, we want to send you two tickets so that you can be there in front and enjoy it. If you want to go, ma’am, we would obviously love it with your granddaughter,” the businessman announced.

In the material that unleashed the businessman’s noble gesture, the moment in which the lady tries to get all her savings out of a piggy bank can be seen. Without knowing what was happening, the young granddaughter asks: What are you going to buy with her savings? ”, Asks the granddaughter. “Give them to my granddaughter so she can go see ‘bus’ Bunny (sic)”, replied the lady, very happy to be able to help the girl fulfill her dream of seeing the 27-year-old Puerto Rican rapper who has generated an unusual record of sales. More than 276,000 tickets have been sold for the four scheduled dates in Mexico in a matter of hours.

A report by El País refers that Bad Bunny was placed as the number 1 global artist on Spotify in 2020, with more than 8,300 million reproductions. “And in 2021 she did it again, with a billion more. Her album, YHLQMDLG (acronym for I do what I want) was crowned the best Latin album of the year at the American Music Awards when her songs had only been heard during the pandemic. And last year, he swept the Billboards, won a Grammy and another Latin Grammy.”

Worthy of appearing in “Believe it or not”, Bad Bunny has more than 30 concerts scheduled in the United States and Latin America totally “sold out”. The background of such success is still a question mark. Talent? Luck? Marketing? Fashion? Time will show.