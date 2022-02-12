Gun violence: 9 shootings reported in NYC

In the New York At least nine shootings were reported in the last 24 hours, where two people died and several were injured. The gun violence continues to rise in this city.

The shootings occurred in Manhattanwhere one man was shot, another in Queens, three in Brooklyn and four in the Bronx.

The NY Journal reported that, yesterday afternoon, two 40-year-old men were shot in front of 1161 Willmohr Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn. One of the men was shot in the chest and died at Brookdale Hospital. While the second was injured in the arm.

The second shooting took place inside a residence in Jackson Heights, Queens, around 6:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and died at Elmhurst Hospital.

Diario NY reported that the violence began early, when a 39-year-old taxi driver was grazed by shots on Ocean Avenue in Brooklyn. Authorities said a man approached and fired on him for no reason outside PS 152 before classes started.

Through a press conference, the Mayor Eric adams said that one of the council’s plans is to reduce the gun violence that involves more than traditional policing.

“We have betrayed an entire generation of children of color who are at risk,” Adams was quoted as saying by ABC News.

Last Monday three people were killed six hours apart by bullet wounds in New York. The city police published the statistics of the week confirming a boom in 2022 of the gun violence and that this has been fired since 2020.

2022 in the city of New York entered with an increase in gun violence, particularly among youth and/or gang victims. This represents a great challenge for the Mayor Adams, as he is a former police officer from New York. According to the latest figures, in the city there were 100 shootings in the month of January, an increase from 2021. These numbers show an increase from 2020 and 2019, when 67 and 53 shootings were reported, respectively.