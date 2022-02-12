Hail to the kings! Chelsea is the new World Champion after beating Palmeiras in the final of the 2022 edition

2022-02-12

With a penalty goal converted by the German Kai Havertz in extra time (117), Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time in its history after beating Palmeiras 2-1 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

In the regulation 90 minutes, the Belgian Romelu Lukaku put the English ahead at the beginning of the second half (54), but Raphael Veiga equalized from the penalty spot 10 minutes later for the Copa Libertadores champion, who could not add his first title in the Club World Cup.

The Brazilians’ dream vanished just a few minutes from the end, when the Australian referee Chris Beath consulted the VAR for a possible handball inside the area by Luan Garcia that ended up signaling the penalty converted by Havertz.

In a fateful ending for the Brazilian central defender, Garcia was expelled in stoppage time for a takedown of Havertz when the German striker faced goalkeeper Weberton alone (120+6).