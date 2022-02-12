Harsh criticism for Dani Carvajal after a ball to the face of Lo Celso, who was lying on the grass

Dani Carvajal, defender of Real Madrid, was harshly criticized on social networks for an action in the game this Saturday in the visit to Villarreal, and is that the side hit Giovani Lo Celso in the face with a ball when he was lying on the grass without being able to defend himself.

And it is that in the first half between both teams, Lo Celso entered the area to center a filtered ball, but before Federico Valverde’s mark, the ball was bouncing in the area towards where Carvajal was.

Daniel Carvajal controls the ball Villarreal vs. Real Madrid Getty Images

At that moment and despite the fact that no previous infraction was marked, Carvajal took the opportunity to hit the ball with his right leg towards where the Argentine was, who received the impact with his face.

Immediately, the South American was lying on the grass and the players of the Villarreal angrily demanded the action, which was hardly sanctioned, but which it did not cost any card to the side of Real Madrid.



They even reacted to the action on social networks and described Carvajal as anti-soccer and dirty. Moisés Llorens, ESPN analyst and correspondent in Spain, maintained that the Spanish’s actions were “dirty”.

“How dirty Carvajal is! What an ugly gesture. You can’t kick the ball in the face of an opponent who is on the ground. How dirty!” he posted on his Twitter account.

Criticism of the Spanish was constant, but there was a sector of Real Madrid that recalled an action between Angel Correa and Karim Benzema in a game between the AAthletic of Madrid against the meringues, where the mattress player did a similar action.