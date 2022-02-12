Harsh criticism of a British journalist who asked 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valíeva if she was “clean”

Riath Al Samarrai, the Daily Mail’s sports editor, complained that Russian reporters were “dissatisfied” with his question, but ended up being called out for lack of professionalism.

A British reporter covering the Beijing Winter Olympics has come under fire on social media after attempting to question Russian figure skater Kamila Valíeva amid controversy over her doping tests.

Riath Al Samarraisports editor of the tabloid Daily Mail, took advantage of the champion’s passage through a mixed zone and asked her if she was “clean”. Valíeva, 15, who just got out of training, ignored all questions from the media.

Al Samarrai shared what happened on Twitter, where he complained about the skater’s attitude and wrote that Russian reporters around him were “very unhappy” with his question and took pictures of his accreditation. However, the vast majority of those who read his message on the social network were upset with his claims. They agreed on the inappropriateness of his questioning and on his Lack of profesionalismconsidering that Kamila is a teenager.

“I shouldn’t have asked him! complete disrespect towards a young lady who is probably wondering what the hell is going on,” commented a netizen. “Why are you questioning her? Please let her be alone with her thoughts while she tries to cope with all of this.” Respect these athletes. How cruel of you!” points out another opinion.

In the midst of the comments to the communicator, a journalist colleague defended him. “Her [Valíeva] is an Olympic gold medalist in an international event with duly invited media, but officially identified and charged today by the authorities. You [Riath] he was doing his job by looking for his reaction and from an area designated for the press,” argument.

This Friday, the World Anti-Doping Agency reported that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport the decision to lift the provisional suspension of the Russian skater, which was taken on February 9 by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. Previously on the same day, the International Control Agency announced that the doping test that was carried out on December 25, 2021 on Valíeva showed the presence of trimetazidine.