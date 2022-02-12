He sold his car to buy a ticket to the Bad Bunny concert and these sold out before his turn came

Without a car and without a ticket, this is how the Mexican tiktoker @bieletttoggg was left, who made one of the biggest sacrifices of his life in order to attend one of the concerts that Bad Bunny will give as part of his world tour, at the Azteca Stadium of the Mexico City.

Due to the high prices that they have in the Aztec country, the content creator decided to sell his Tsuru brand car in order to obtain the amount of money he needed to buy his ticket, however, nothing turned out as expected.

“I sold my car to buy tickets for the Bad Bunny concert and this happened,” the young man wrote in the video uploaded to the TikTok profile, where he shows part of the signing of documents with which he definitively gives his vehicle to the buyer, in addition to highlighting the number of bills he obtained in exchange.

After saying goodbye to the car and appreciating the moment in which it was taken away, the tiktoker prepared to wait for the time when the sale of tickets began, but after waiting for several hours, and before his turn came to acquire the ticket , the system gave him bad news.

“Tickets not available”was the message that appeared on his computer screen when there were still 3,306 people ahead of him in line, who were also looking to buy their ticket.

“I stayed”, @bieletttoggg wrote about the audiovisual where he shows his face with small tears in his eyes.

“Prayer for Bad Bunny to see him and invite you”, “Bad, bad, the car will last you and the concert will only be one night”, “Without tickets and skate”, “How far have we come”, were part of the comments that Internet users left on the shared audiovisual.

So far, the video clip has already accumulated 3.7 million views, 455 thousand likes and 7,532 comments.

Ticket prices for different locations have been part of the reasons for fans of the Puerto Rican singer to do whatever it takes to get their ticket, however, in El Salvador, something that has attracted attention is the low cost. that they have compared to other countries.

These are the prices that the roads will cost in El Salvador:

THE BEACH: $175

PLATINUM: $125

VIP: $100

PLATFORM: $75

GRANDSTAND: $50

SHADOW: $40

PREFERRED SUN: $35

Ticket sales have started in most of the countries that are part of the singer’s world tour, however in the country they will be available from February 28.

The event will take place at the Cuscatlán Stadium and the concert promises to be one of the most anticipated by salvadorans.