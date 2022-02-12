Healthy diet and lifestyle, keys to avoid getting seriously ill from Covid

Admin 59 mins ago Health Leave a comment 19 Views

From start of the pandemic for COVID-19the medical community has turned to studying how this virushow can we avoid infect us and how to avoid getting a serious illness if it is that we acquire the virus, that is why now the IMSS explains to us how the Lifestyle and the vaccination are key to avoiding severe illness from COVID-19.

Changes in lifestyle

According to what was published by the Mexican Social Security Institutea Lifestyle consisting of correct feedingpractice of physical activity constant, hygiene habits and especially in mental health and healthy environments along with vaccination against COVID-19are the changes that are promoted in the First level of care medical units of Institutesince these factors make up the necessary key to avoid the serious illness by coronavirus.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The Provincial nuclear medicine service warns of cuts for the diagnosis of cancer

CASTELLO. The health personnel of the nuclear medicine service of the Provincial Hospital has sent …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved