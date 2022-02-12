How much do you need to earn a year to be part of the middle class in NY? – Telemundo New York (47)

What is the middle class and how much money do you need to earn per year to belong to this stratum of the population in New York? The Pew Research Center defines middle-class or median-income households as those with incomes between two-thirds and twice the median family income. Nationally, that equated to an annual income of between $45,802 and $137,406 in 2019, according to the US Census Bureau.

Furthermore, according to that estimate, half of American adults (52%) lived in middle-income households in 2018, according to the most recent available government data. 29% were low-income households and 19% were high-income households.

Pew offers a calculator to help households determine where they are on the economic spectrum, based on the state in which they reside.

But the middle class might be defined differently from state to state, since the cost of living and median income vary across the United States. A report from Zippia, a website that helps users find jobs, notes that the definition of middle class must consider what it means to be financially stable in each state. This is because being in the middle income range doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be financially stable, especially in states where the cost of living is high.

Zippia’s report notes that you would need to earn $75,403 to $72,108 in New York to be middle class based on housing costs and other expenses relative to the median household income based on data from the 2019 American Community Survey. Census Bureau.

However, in most of upstate New York, median incomes would be lower due to a lower cost of living compared to New York City, with higher taxes than the rest of the region.

In the Upstate region, for example, a family of two is middle class if their pre-tax household income is between $38,300 and $114,600, about 18% less than the rest of the Empire State. The median income for a family of four in Syracuse ranges from $54,000 a year to $162,100.

On average in New York State, a family of two would be considered middle class if the household income range is between $46,597 and $139,098. The income of a middle-class family of three would range from $55,155 to $164,644, and a middle-class family of four would have income between $67,252.59 and $200,754, according to state estimates.

The median income of all cities in the country is defined each year by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The 2021 AMI for the New York City region was $107,400 for a family of three (100% AMI). Today, New York City’s middle class comprises 48% of the city’s residents, with median annual incomes between $30,000 and $60,000.

31% have lower incomes and the ranks of the wealthy make up 21% of the city’s residents.

In contrast, in the early 1970s, about 61% of New Yorkers were ensconced in the middle class. Currently less than half are.