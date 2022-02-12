How to restart a HomePod when it has stopped responding

Without being a common situation, sometimes our HomePod or HomePod mini has been able to stop responding or show some error in its operation. Just like we would do with our iPhone or Mac, the best we can do is restart itbut how?

A very useful resource in various circumstances

The HomePod doesn’t have any physical buttons. It is true that you enjoy a touch panel on the top, but this does not offer us the option to restart the HomePod. Thus, if we need to restart our smart speaker we must go to the Home app of our iPhone, iPad or Mac. In the first two cases the steps to follow are the following:

We open the app House on our iPhone or iPad. We hold down on the HomePod. We touch the settings wheel in the lower right. At the bottom we tap on Reset HomePod. we choose Restart HomePod.

on the mac the steps are very similar. Specifically they are the following:

We open the app House on our iPhone or iPad. We secondary click on the HomePod button. we choose Settings. At the bottom we tap on Reset HomePod. we choose Restart HomePod.

That easy. After choosing the option, HomePod will turn off and back on automatically. While we’re on the subject, however, I’d like to mention that another option to reset the HomePod is to unplug it from the mains for a few seconds. An option, however, that we must use as a last option, as it can cause data loss or other failures.

Also mention that in the last step, next to the reset button, we find the reset button. A totally different process, because it leaves the HomePod with factory settings. Restoring the HomePod is something that we should only do when the problem repeats and persists.

As we have already started by saying, it is not common for us to restart our HomePod. Sometimes, though, if you’re having a hard time finding your Wi-Fi connection, bass reduction isn’t turning on, Siri isn’t responding properly, or your Apple TV isn’t outputting sound to the speaker properly, It is a most useful resource..

Image | the blow-up