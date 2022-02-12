Sharing the Mac debut screen with another user has never been easier, we can do it from FaceTime and from the Messages app.

Sharing the screen of our Mac with any other user is much easier than you think, it is not necessary to install any app to be able to see and control another Mac remotely. Apple includes two options to be able to do it, from face time using SharePlay and from the app Posts.

To the share our screen with another useror that another user shares it with us, we will be able to see your screen or even control it to open, move and close files or windows, open apps and even restart your Mac in remote.

This is a great option to help our friends and family when they have a problem with their Mac, or to help us with any questions. The window of your Mac will appear as one more app on our desktop and we will be able to control it remotelyor vice versa.

How to share your Mac screen using FaceTime

When sharing screen from FaceTime the other user could see everything we have on our screen, however you will not be able to control it, something that is possible using the option of the Messages app. To do so, follow these steps:

Go into FaceTime. Call the contact you want to share your Mac screen with. Once the call has started, press the button with an avatar in front of a screen. When the other user confirms, they will be able to see everything that appears on your Mac’s screen.

How to share your Mac screen with another user thanks to Messages

The macOS Messages app includes an option to let you view or control another user’s screen. These are the steps to follow:

Opens Posts on your Mac. Select the conversation with the person you want to share the screen with. If you don’t have a previous conversation, send him a message. In her top bartap on conversations and then in Invite to share my screen. Automatically start an audio and share call when the other user accepts the invitation. You can choose between Control my screen or Observe my screen.

How to request another user to share their screen on Mac from Messages

Similarly, we can ask another user to share their screen with us.

Opens Posts on your Mac. Select the conversation with the person you want to share the screen with. If there is no previous conversation, send him a message. In the top bar, select conversations and then Request to share your screen. The user must choose between Control my screen or Observe my screen.

When this happens, both when you share your screen and when you request to see another user’s screen, the user who controls you will see how a window opens on your Mac with the other user’s screen. From this window you can control and view the other user’s screen to help them with any task, or they can help you by controlling your Mac.

In the upper area we have various buttons that allow us to alternate the control mode, in the observation mode we can make indications on the other user’s screen. We have a scale option and a clipboard control button

It’s a great form of power help Mac users remotely from anywhere with an internet connection. In many cases it can be an interesting solution and, best of all, it is very easy to use.

