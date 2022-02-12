I bought this Xiaomi for my mother and I’ll tell you why

I give you compelling reasons to do the same with relatives who need a cell phone.

looking for a new phone for my mother, I did a fairly extensive survey among Andro4all editors, asking what mobile would be recommended for a person over 60 years old. We came from a Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, with Android One, so finding something similar today was a pipe dream. This Redmi Note 10S was the best option and the most repeated among all my colleagues. Xiaomi and POCO were the least discussed manufacturers, it must be for a reason.

And it is that this terminal it has everything, except 5G, which today is not so relevant, and less so for a person who is not going to use a rate with 5G nor is he going to take advantage of that speed with the use that he will give to the smartphone. This mid-range mobile is perfect for my mother because of its battery, its large high resolution screenits power, its price and the available memory that I was going to have

Why did I buy a Redmi Note 10S from my mother?

We are facing one of the best mobiles for 200 euros or less available to buy. I have decided for him 128GB modelbecause I saw that my mother ran out of space of storage with so many photos and videos that he took and, above all, the images, GIFs and WhatsApp videos that he receives every day and does not usually stop to delete them. It also includes the possibility of inserting a micro SD card to expand memorythough I don’t think it does.

When it was presented, this Redmi Note 10S already raised great expectations among experts. It was a kind of Redmi Note 10 Pro, with a lower camera and screen, but with the rest of the sections at the height of a good smartphone of this price and range.

It has a 6.43″ AMOLED display Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 px), perfect for my mom, so she doesn’t miss a thing. However, with his battered eyesight he wasn’t going to differentiate pixels on a 720p screen either. It has a considerable brightness of 1,100 nits, which will help your viewing outdoors when you go for a walk every morning. Their speakers are very loudsomething essential for a person of this age whose ears no longer work like they did when they were 20. The speakers are stereo and compatible with HiFi music.

Another plus point is its camera. It mounts a 64 MP quad rear camera, with 8 MP wide angle, 2 MP portrait mode and 2 MP macro lens. This will allow my mother to take pictures in HDR, 4K videos to later watch on TV or PC, and record the granddaughter in slow motion at 960 fps. Her selfie camera will allow her to take photos in 13 MP with the whole family.

It is a mobile that, although large, is light, about 179 grams of weight due to its plastic construction. Better this way, in case it falls to the ground, it should not bow like an aluminum one or break like the glass ones. Also has fingerprint reader On the side, NFC to pay in the supermarket3.5mm jack to use your old headphones, and FM radio to listen while walking down the street.

Its battery is 5,000 mAh, which will give it a autonomy close to 2 days, perfect for someone who might forget to put it on charge one night. Besides, his charging is fast at 33W, so it can be completed 100% in a very short time. On the other hand, it will be one of the Xiaomi/POCO receiving Android 12 soon, so will be updated to the latest soon and with possible fat update of Android 13.

