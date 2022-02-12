“I LOVE YOU MY WIFE”: Anuel AA dedicates a romantic message to Yailin La Más Viral after Karol G’s song

Anuel AA became a trend after his ex-girlfriend, the Colombian Karol Gwill launch the song “Mami” in collaboration with Becky G, which, according to the fans, is totally dedicated to the Puerto Rican, having some verses that appear to be a hint.

A few hours after launch, Anuel AA surprised by posting a video with his fiancée, Dominican Yailin The Most Viralin which he appears hugging her and singing the theme “My Saint” by Romeo Santos.

To complete the video in question, the Puerto Rican wrote a controversial messagedefending their relationship and showing how in love he is with his new girlfriend, whose relationship confirmed during January 2022. He even referred to her as “my wife” in the message.

What did Anuel AA say after the release of Karol G’s song?

In the message, Anuel AA wrote: “I love you my wife @yailinlamasviralreal Thank you for coming into my life and saving me from myself, my girl!!!!! I am the happiest man in the world when I am with you.”

“I love you Jorge, woman of my dreams. I’m watching you sleep right now here next to me very beautiful… When you get up I know you’re going to see this and you’re going to be very happy. Now you saw it, right? come and give me a kiss and a hug to your husband!!!”, concluded the Puerto Rican.

The message was accompanied by various emojis of hearts and even rings, which has made suspect their fans that they might already be married. However, the publication also made his followers think that it is about a hint to Karol G.

“Why precisely today? Did @karolg leave you speechless?”, “Ridiculous Anuel”, “Karol destroyed you last night”“What does Karol say that what does not work is thrown away”, were some of the comments on Anuel AA’s publication.