Ian McDonald, one of the founders of King Crimson, has died in New York at the age of 75.

Ian McDonaldco-founder of the progressive rock band King Crimson (with Robert Fripp) and also creator of the band foreigner, passed away this week, aged 75, at his home in New York City. After his representative broke the news, his son Max, said that Ian had suffered from cancer: “He was incredibly brave and never lost his kindness or his sense of humor, even when things were difficult,” Max McDonald said in a statement. “ My father was a brilliant and intuitive musician, a gentle soul and a wonderful father. . She will live forever through her beautiful music and the love of her fans.”

Ian McDonald was born in London on June 25, 1946. King Crimson was one of his first musical forays. For the super group’s recording debut, In the Court of the Crimson King, played various instruments, such as saxophone, flute and vibraphone. His participation in the band had some intermittence. It opened after that premiere but returned in the mid-seventies, until her mentor, Robert Fripp, put it on hiatus in 1974 and decided to reassemble it, with other members, many years later. The founding myth is preserved from that early period, when the talent of its members (Greg Lake also participated, who later created the famous ELP with Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer) shaped enduring pieces such as “21st Century Schizoid Man”.

During the second half of the 1970s, McDonald wanted to turn his musical work around. Along with guitarist Mick Jones and singer Lou Gramm he created the band Foreigner. Until 1980 the band published three albums. Later, definitely based in the United States, he began to work as a session musician and continued his work as a composer.

Near the end of the millennium, he released a solo album, Driver Eyes. And when several King Crimson CDs with live recordings from the band’s early days were released, the public once again became interested in those productions from the late sixties. Already beginning the 21st century, in 2002, the 21st Century Schizoid Band was created, which included old members of King Crimson, such as Michael Giles (drums and percussion), Peter Giles (bass), McDonald (sax, flute, keyboards) and Mel Collins (alto/tenor sax, flute, keyboards) among others.

McDonald later collaborated on several tracks on the Judy Dyble album. Talking With Strangers. On that record he reunited with his former King Crimson bandmate Robert Fripp on the 20-minute “Harpsong.”

During that first decade of the XXI he also made sporadic appearances on stage with various bands: as a guest of Asia, during his opening set for Yes at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. His guest appearance on “In the Court of the Crimson King” was added as a bonus track on the 2011 Asia DVD, Spirit of the Night: Live. In 2010 she also played in Emerson and Lake recitals, “An Intimate Evening with Keith Emerson and Greg Lake” and recorded in Beautiful Accidentthe debut album by progressive blues band Third International.

A decade ago he began working with the directors of the New York theater company Frog and Peach, Lynnea Benson and Ted Zurkowski, who produces works on the off-Broadway circuit. He joined the company as composer and performer of a program dedicated to Shakespeare’s work: Julius Caesar, Two gentlemen from Verona, Hamlet, The dream of a nigth of summer, The Lear King, The Taming of the Shrew and Measure for Measure.

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett said he had admired McDonald “since I was a teenager, when I was totally blown away by the King Crimson show at the Marquee in London.” “Ian was a fabulous songwriter and incredible multi-instrumentalist,” said Hackett. “I’ve always been full of admiration for his solo work, as well as everything he did with Crimson and Foreigner.”