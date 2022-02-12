If you are a feminist, how can you like Bad Bunny and reggaeton? | File Photo: Coca-Cola Flow Fest 2021 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome. November 27, 2021, Mexico City. (Credit Media and Media/Getty Images)

What do jazz, rock and roll, punk and reggaeton have in common? That each genre at the time was cataloged as “the music of the devil”. and that they all contain misogynistic lyrics too. The blues has countless songs that talk about femicide and rape. The metal, not to mention.

I have realized that many men and people have their heads explode when they see a feminist perrear or sing reggaeton, like when they see a pregnant woman who supports the legal termination of pregnancy. A question I frequently come across: “How can you like it or how can you perrear if you assume yourself as a feminist?” Or “How can you sing reggaeton and at the same time protest against violence against women?”

Let’s go in parts because I wasn’t always a feminist and I didn’t always like reggaeton -and I don’t always explain my tastes. I understand, genres are broken in tastes and this is not an evangelization column for reggaeton, but rather personal answers to those questions that arose in the middle of the buy tickets for the concert BadBunny.

Do those who tirelessly criticize and analyze the sexist or sexist lyrics of reggaeton analyze the behavior of their friends or sexist officials in this way? It is also an extremely paternalistic and condescending perspective, the: “Hey look, I’m going to save you from listening to this music that violates you, better listen to this other song that talks about eternal romantic love and how you should only be mine.”

It also borders on the victimization of the type “If you don’t want to be harassed or assaulted, why do you dress like that?” simile to “you say no to gender violence, but you dance to this song that talks about putting yourself in fours” and there the eternal roll in history is that women want to immobilize us. And the difference will also always be a concept that is still not clear: con-sen-ti-me. As Ivy Queen says:

“If we are going to get rowdy at the disco

If the two of us alone are going to caress

It’s because I want to and you can’t stand me

Don’t think I’m going to bed.”

It really makes me laugh because I think that these people who question our tastes as women must think that we are on the dance floor battling internally with feminist theory and the lyrics of “Candy” by Plan B.

Since the popularization of reggaeton on streaming channels (we are talking about 2004 when Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” came out in Mexico) began what many times people thought it was “musical criticism”, but it was actually a disguise to be classist and racist and today a supposed flag of feminism is added to it.

I know because I was also there when in high school I said I preferred punk music as a public statement, but actually I did like reggaeton. As Niurka says, “don’t play European”. Later, I admitted it as a “guilty taste” that I only delegated to “music to dance at parties” and then it turned out that I like to listen to reggaeton more than just on party nights. Now yes, as Bad Bunny says: “Don’t act like a saint, you love perreo”.

It’s true when they say that reggaeton is from the neighborhood, that’s where it was born, that’s where it comes from and dismissing the genre solely for that, I’m sorry to inform you, is classist.

But, if I have to give a simple and realistic explanation of why I like reggaeton (as I like punk, jazz, salsa, cumbia, pop, grunge or post punk) it is: that I enjoy it and It makes me happy and I don’t know about you, but in a pandemic it was something I appreciated a lot. To date, listening to reggaeton lifts my spirits and makes me want to dance immediately and as a very good friend said about it, Rosy Pérez in her Irreverentas podcast, “What more feminist thing can there be than to do with my body whatever I want?”

You don’t hate reggaeton nor do you really question how women combine perreo with feminism (as if they were extrapolated), you simply hate what it represents for the rest: being from the neighborhood, that women express their sexuality with dances that Victorian ideas would disapprove of, as they disapproved of dancing to the music of Ray Charles at the time (whose songs also had macho lyrics, by the way).

You don’t hate the machismo of reggaeton, because perhaps you had already started by questioning the normalization and representation of the violence that men exercise against the protagonists of songs performed by jazz musicians such as Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald or even Amy Winehouse.

One interesting change I did make, however, once I openly embraced my taste for reggaeton when I attended the J Balvin concert by invitation, was listen to more reggaeton women.

Singer Ivy Queen performs at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2007. Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters.

And just like hashtag, not all metal, not all rock, not all banda or ranchera music, not all reggaeton talks about sex, drugs, violence and forbidden dances nor is it seen from the male perspective, the one that worries the whipped men because reggaeton is “machista”. (Although I don’t understand the problem in a society that literally sells sex and violence all the time in all mainstream cultural manifestations). And there I discovered Tomasa del Real, Ivy Queen, Karol G, Rosa Pistola, La Zowi, MS Nina, Lorna, Bea Pelea or Muéveloreina that some also speak from the protest and that places where their music plays have become a refuge for many.

All of us on the Internet laughed and made fun of that tweet that praised trova over reggaeton without perhaps remembering that one of its most famous exponents, Fernando Delgadillo talks about raping a woman in the song “Today be afraid of me” because “he didn’t pay attention to him”.

In short, if we start to control the tastes of each one and cancel songs from genres and from other eras, we would never finish or listen to only Barney songs.

Criticizing what we consume was never too much without bordering on censorship or the so-called “cancellation” that does not exist. But let’s put aside the fear of being seen as the associations of Christian families in 1920 that condemned blues and rag or those who danced those pieces today considered art and music of lineage, perhaps we should also try to open ourselves to the new genres that the present decade It has something for everyone, of all tastes and all flavors.

Furthermore, perhaps we could begin to detect and question the machismo that we witness on a daily basis and the system in which we live that allows this violence, that already existed before reggaeton or Benito Ocasio himself, Bad Bunny. Benito, the one who by the way joined the political protests in Puerto Rico (where he is from) in 2019 along with other reggaetoneros such as Wisin and Daddy Yankee against the sexist statements made by the former president, Ricardo Roselló.

If there’s one thing I’ve discovered from playing punk for years and pretending I didn’t like twerking, it’s that it’s very hard to pretend to like (or not) a genre of music. One misses pure moments, but that already remains in each one. Finally, I remain consistent because as one of the few reggaeton DJs in Latin America, DJ Rosa Pistola, said: “The true punk of Latin America is reggaeton.”

