If You Have $4,200, You Can Own This Special Edition Sony Walkman For Insufferable Audiophiles

They are probably the highest quality media players on the planet, but I don’t know if it will be easy to justify the 4,200 dollars of these Sony Walkman Signature Series that only a few ultra-sensitive audiophiles can fully enjoy.

In the mobile industry, the truth is that they are not doing very well, so it seems that Sony is refocusing its business on more niche devices, much more concrete in their approach and some even geared towards professionalsalmost all of them absolutely private, like his 1,800-euro mobile phone, the Xperia Pro-I.

A few months ago since there were no movements from Minato, but thanks to the colleagues of Android Police we can already confirm that Sony’s next Android terminals They will not be exactly smartphones, but rather some ridiculously priced Sony Walkmans that are effectively market oriented premiumto professionals in the audio and music sector and to the most sensitive audiophiles.

These are two new touchscreen media players in full color, Internet access and advanced playback capabilities, which go by the name of Walkman Signature Series with model codes NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2.

Seen this way, surely there is nothing striking about them, but when we tell you that the first costs 4,200 dollars and the second 1,600… Things change!

Many will describe them as theft, but the truth is that Sony has in its catalog of some of the best-selling and acclaimed pro audio products on the marketand we already know that none of these products are cheap, so the thing is quite justifiable as a player ‘pro’… Not in vain, the previous Sony Walkman from 2016 was already about $3,200 at the time.

To better value them, you should know that the construction is absolutely exquisitealmost a jewel of technology, as Sony has designed a new oxygen free copper chassis that arrives gold plated to provide the best possible ground connection to maximize audio quality.

For its part, the least expensive model mounts it in aluminumwhich also isolates external interference with great performance, although it obviously saves costs.

The new Sony Walkman Signature Series offer high-quality construction and components, even with noble materials, but I don’t know if it will be easy to justify the $4,200 and $1,600 for some Android media players.

The main board has been developed to explicitly separate analog and digital components also helping to reduce interference, also mounting an additional gold plated block which further isolates the digital components from the chassis.

if even welds are custom and have been developed specifically for these devices, no use of lead and infused with gold that only Sony uses in the entire consumer electronics industry.

With all this, the price no longer seems too much, but there is more, because both use a proprietary digital amplifier and designed exclusively for cutting more premium Sony, with higher sound resolution and lower power consumption. Also present is the DSEE Ultimate AI algorithm responsible for improving audio quality in real time, being able to recover quality from 16 bits to 32 bits without much effort.

The equalizer integrated in the software is 10 bands so that we can regulate the sound to our liking, with Android 11 giving life to both devices that have integrated WiFi and Bluetooth. It also has physical connectors, it is not for less at this price, mounting a USB type-C to charge its battery and transfer data, in addition to dual balanced headphone jacks.

Of course, if you buy them, be careful with them because they cost an arm and a leg… And certainly, it is that only the most sensitive audiophiles will take advantage of them who have high-performance balanced headphones and only listen to songs in FLAC format.

