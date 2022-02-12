Inés Gómez Mont: They leak revealing messages from the former driver

The former driver was betrayed by her own circle of friends.

February 11, 2022 09:12 a.m.

This Friday morning, several messages emerged that are said to have been written by Inés Gómez Mont, who is currently facing a serious legal situation after being accused of alleged money laundering and embezzlement of public funds.

According to information from the Emeequis media outlet, who spread the messages, the former driver explains that the problem she is starring in is the fault of the former prosecutor, Carlos Romero Arandawho was recently removed from his position due to an investigation folder against him at the FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit) for tax evasion.

Skirt suit?

In these messages, Inés points out that it was a “skirt fight” and problems between the former prosecutor and her husband, Victor ‘N’which is why the public servant would have chosen to exercise legal action against them.

“My husband had many threats from years ago by the former tax attorney Carlos Romero Aranda, had very strong personal problems, all derived from an issue of ‘skirts’. Unfortunate but true. Within that thirst for revenge, he involved me without having anything to do with it, ”reads one of the texts.

The famous added that she had been warned not to speak publicly about the subject, something she did and ended up making things worse.

“At first they sent me to tell that if I spoke publicly, my case would be complicated. With fear, very fear, I raised my voice and they gave me 3 more orders for fiscal years. Always in cynicism. My husband today has an arrest warrant, I 4! ”, She pointed out.

I add that little by little ‘the truth’ will come out because she says she is completely innocent.

In addition, he reacted to his ex’s intention to take away the children they procreated together,

“Today my ex-husband has threatened me and has also irresponsibly leaked to the media that he has very good relations in the National Palace (a fact that is true) he says, that he is going to put me in jail and he is going to take my my children, whom he abandoned when they were 6 months old. It is also presumed that my ex-husband is close to the same circle as the former tax attorney long ago. Here hunger and the desire to eat came together. I’ve been through it all, believe me. I am fighting many very unfair battles, starting with my children who want to take them away from me. They want to take away the custody of my children. That does hurt me to the soul and it has me very distressed, ”she wrote.

they betray her

To conclude, he asked the people, to whom he sent said message, to be careful about their words, since it could even be worse for him in his process.

“I know that some of this chat are in some way close to my ex-husband, please I ask you and I beg you for caution and not to break our m * dre as they have done until today. You know that being a public figure is very difficult open your heart and trust, today I have all of you and I share things as they are, “he said. Still, the messages have been filtered.

It should be noted that the couple recently requested an amparo protection from the justice, before the Thirteenth District Court for Amparo in Criminal Matters, in the Miguel Hidalgo city hall of CDMX, through their lawyers. It is unknown if said amparo was resolved in favor of the couple.