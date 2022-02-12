Thanks to a job offer published by Intelwe know that the company is creating a new development team in the UK designed to bring to life to future graphic architectures focused on low energy consumption. Specifically, the company highlights portable graphics solutions next generation, so who knows if we are really talking here about graphics designed to be combined with ARM or RISC-V solutions.

“The low-power Intel Xe Architecture and IP (XAE) Group brings Intel’s technical strategy to life. We combine innovations in architecture, software, and graphics technology to go beyond transistor excellence to power competitive advantages at the product and solution level We break the status quo and think exponentially to achieve what has never been done before, driving excellence in processing power, memory, connectivity and security, as well as the optimization of hardware and software.

Our culture of continuous learning, diverse thinking, fearless leadership, and inclusive teamwork makes it possible for XAE to turn ambitious ideas into flawless execution. We are building a new team in the UK that will focus exclusively on class leading low power GPU architectures and designs to enable the next generation of mobile computing. This requires proven knowledge in a variety of engineering disciplines, from hardware architecture and design to software driver design, all with a focus on low power.

Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG)’s goal is to accelerate our execution in the strategic growth areas of high-performance computing and graphics. AXG is responsible for offering high-performance computing and graphics solutions (IP, software and systems), both for integrated and discrete segments in clients, companies and data centers. Our mission is to make zeta-scale computing accessible to every human on the planet by the end of this decade and to entertain, educate and connect billions of people with buttery-smooth visual experiences.”