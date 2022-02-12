Iran Castillo and his partner reveal the face of their newborn son

Iran Castillo / Mexico Agency

A few hours after Iran Castillo confirmed the birth of his son Demian, the result of his romance with Pepe Ramos, now it is the proud father who decided to share the first images of the newborn’s face with his followers.

Along with two photographs, one in which the 45-year-old actress appears carrying her baby, the first with her current partner, and another where Ramos poses smiling while holding her firstborn in her arms, the influencer wrote:

“In a new chapter of my series: ‘There are days I feel like I’m going to die of an overdose of happiness’, we present to you: the birth of our son…”.

Immediately afterwards, Pepe dedicated an affectionate message to little Demian, expressing all his love and wishing him the best in the world.

“For your life Son!!! We have loved you since you were only a possibility… holding you I wonder and imagine what all those paths you are going to travel will be, everything you are going to create, perceive and experience through your senses and in your consciousness.

Welcome to this new adventure, for your mommy, your beautiful little sister, your dad, your grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, cousins, cousins ​​and all your tribe, that little by little you will get to know, it is a privilege and an immense joy to be able to accompany you

We are blessed by your presence…”.

Finally, Ramos sent an emotional message to the happy mother. “@castillo.iran thank you my love for being a portal of light, for allowing me to witness one of the most sacred events in this ceremony of life. You are an inspiration, I love and admire you deeply.”

It was in March 2021 when Iran confirmed that he had a courtship with Pepe Ramos. However, the couple gave the most surprising news months later, because in September they announced their marriage commitment, in addition to the pregnancy of the actress at her then 44 years.

So far neither of them has provided more details about their wedding plans, because they are focused on the arrival of their son.

