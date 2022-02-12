Is Android or iPhone better? | Technology

Group of friends with their mobile phones. Gem Garcia

The confrontation between brands that target the same audience, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, or McDonald’s and Burger King, usually has no end and no clear winner. The battle between iOS devices – Apple’s operating system – and Android devices – Google’s – has been dividing consumers for years, who vehemently defend their choice. It is not usual for a user of one of the platforms to switch to the other. In fact, both Apple and Google have achieved very high loyalty rates, thanks in part to taking the battle to the ground of emotions. Android and iOS are practically equivalent in terms of the functions they offer, but there are many that arise: Is one of them really objectively superior to the other?

Which is easier and more intuitive to use?

On January 9, 2007 Steve Jobs announced one of his most anticipated one more thing (one more thing), an expression with which he used to give rise to the presentation of a surprise product at Apple events. The original iPhone was born. This device was the first to employ a user interface that would completely revolutionize the telephone industry: the elimination of the physical keyboard and the incorporation of the multi-touch screen as the only way to interact with the telephone. Google took a few months to react with the launch of the HTC Dream and Android 1.0, a model that marked the beginning of a stark war that continues to this day.

After these years in which the models of both companies have been tested and analyzed, which platform outperforms the other in terms of the user’s relationship with their device? The truth is that there is not a great learning curve when jumping from one to the other, since both use the interface that made the first iPhone universal, but the interpretation of this way of relating is different in each case. It seems that there is agreement when considering that iOS is a more closed environment and Android, a more open platform: “Android has a certain advantage by allowing each brand to develop its own interface completely differentiated from those of the rest and add as many customization options as you wish”, explains Christian Collado, from andro4all. “It offers the user a much broader range of options,” she insists.

When it comes to performance, “Android allows you to change the launcher (launcher, which is used to customize applications and icons, for example), which is an aesthetic advantage, but a technical disadvantage, because it can cause some performance problems when there is any apps heavy that affects the performance of the system itself and generates small delays that are sometimes noticeable on Android devices”, explains the podcast host and trainer Julio César Fernández.

Is an iPhone really safer?

Cyber-attacks promoted through malicious programs or tricks known as phishing, in which criminals pose as trusted entities or individuals, have skyrocketed in recent months, and the bad news is that this trend shows no sign of changing. This being the case, and considering that the mobile is the gateway to checking accounts, photographs and other personal information, knowing the security status of each platform is essential. Apple carries security and respect for privacy as its flag and, in fact, its clashes with the authorities to safeguard them are notorious. Now, is an iPhone really safer than a latest-generation Android?

“Android has a bad reputation in this field, but the difference is not so pronounced today,” explains Alexandra Guerrero, co-founder of The Output. However, it clarifies that iOS is more secure “because of the system’s architecture”, although it is something that the user does not perceive, since Android “is more armored every day”. However, Apple plays with a key advantage in this field: it manages hardware (hardware) and operating system simultaneously. This is crucial in terms of security: if a vulnerability is found in the platform, the update that resolves it will be distributed to all iPhones in the world in record time. On Android, the patch to solve the problem will be applied with greater difficulty among models that have the required versions of the operating system.

Collado warns: “Android’s main problem in this regard is fragmentation: there are a large number of Android devices with old system versions or with outdated security patches, more vulnerable to breaches, which have been corrected with each update. ”. Although he clarifies that, since the number of users with Android in the market is considerably higher, “it is normal that more cases of threats directed at the Google platform than at Apple’s are usually reported.” In any case, experts agree that there is no platform that is 100% secure.

“Any operating system is susceptible to being attacked and compromised,” warns Fernández, who, however, emphasizes that “Apple makes security updates for both iOS 15 and iOS 12, covering devices with eight years of life or more , while the commitment of manufacturers with Android models is lower, so some do not receive security or system updates beyond 24 or 36 months.

With latest generation mobiles, it is almost a matter of preferences

Choosing a winner in this “war” is really complicated because each platform has specific characteristics that a specific market niche likes. Apple offers its users an ecosystem of devices with enormous added value, such as AirPods, the Apple Watch or the iPad. Over the years, the company has managed to take its brand to the realm of feelings and position itself as an ‘aspirational’ reference, thereby achieving a very high retention rate among consumers. However, the freedom that Google offers in its operating system allows manufacturers to create much more sophisticated models in terms of design and outside the corset of Californians. A good example of this is found in the different folding models on the market, such as those from Samsung, or devices with a secondary screen on the outside.

The bulk of the public to which the iPhone is directed does not appreciate this apparent lack of innovation as a disadvantage, but as a plus, since it does not have to learn practically anything new when changing models. From a developers point of view, there is also no clear winner. Pedro Santos, Android developer at Todoist (the popular task manager), explains that both platforms “have been converging in terms of techniques and tools,” making their programming a matter of “personal preference.” The current smartphone models of both systems compete head-to-head in practically all aspects and it should be the buyer who values ​​the variety of models, the nourishment of the ecosystem and, of course, the economic outlay.

