is fighting hackers

After several accusations by some US authorities and officials about the little commitment that the Russian government had against the fight against cybercrime, the situation seems to have changed course.

In July 2021, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, claimed to have “warned” the Russian government that there could be consequences if they do not take action against cybercrime.

Following this announcement, other US entities declared that “Russia protects cybercriminals.” Even news media echoed this situation, calling Russia “the paradise of cyberjacking.”

However, recent data shows that Russia is taking action on the matter. On February 9, the research firm Elliptic published a report, on the closure of the largest trading markets on the Dark Web sale of stolen credit cards. According to the report, they would have generated more than USD 260 million in bitcoin, ether (Ethereum cryptocurrency) and litecoin. The report does not mention the amount of funds seized.

In the source code of Sky-fraud, one of the pages currently held by the Russian government reads “Which one of you is next?”. Source: Elliptical.

According to Elliptic, UniCC, one of the main markets for the sale of stolen cards closed in January, moved around 17% of world trade in this type of practice. In figures, the Russian government has closed – between January and February alone – 50% of world trade in this form of theft.

Collaboration between Russia and the United States

After the accusations against the Russian government by the United States, there is evidence that there is collaboration between the two States. One of the most striking cases in the fight against cybercrime was the dismantling and dismantling of the group of hackers known as REvil, which, according to intelligence reports, operated in Russian territory.

The interesting thing about this fact is that, as reported by CriptoNoticias, the capture of the hackers took place in collaboration between Russian and American agencies. For REvil, one of his favorite victims was public and private companies in the United States. For example, the company Acer had to pay bribes of more than USD 50 million in monero (XMR) to this group of hackers.

Global cooperation against ransomware attacks

At the last G7 meeting, which brings together the main world powers -and which, curiously, does not include Russia or China- one of the points to be discussed was “global and coordinated collaboration against ransomware attacks”. This is because the amount of losses from such attacks exceeded USD 2.4 billion.

Ransomware is malicious software that aims to “hijack” a user’s information. Once the hacker has obtained this information, he encrypts it and proceeds to bribe the user to make the payment (usually in bitcoin or some private currency, such as monero).

US authorities have decided to classify ransomware attacks as “terrorism.” Even payments for bribes are also sanctioned in the United States.