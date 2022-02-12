Is Reynoso out of Cruz Azul? The tweet that denies it







Photo: Cristian de Marchena

Everything came to calm Blue Cross, at least for now. Juan Reynoso is sure of his position as cement technical director and normally prepared for the duel on the fifth date against the Rayos del Necaxa, however, the tension and fracture in the institution is a fact at all levels.

The shock experienced at the management level, with the departure of Álvaro Dávila as executive president of the team and the return of Jaime Ordiales as sports director, brought with it consequences. One of them was the version that emerged this Friday morning through social networks with a possible resignation at the coach’s table, because he did not agree with the last movements that the cement institution experienced.

We are ready for tomorrow’s game. 🚂💙 pic.twitter.com/LqGH3jfCFV – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) February 11, 2022

THIS could confirm that there was annoyance in the coaching staff, they even considered stepping aside, but the resignation of the board never came concretely. Despite being delayed by more than an hour due to the meeting he had with Victor Velazquezpresident of the Cooperativa, Reynoso directed the practice with all his players, to later concentrate in his usual hotel, for the match against the Aguascalientes, where he will seek to continue with the undefeated in the contest.

First was Machine the one that dispelled the rumors regarding the cement technician in their social networks. “We are ready for tomorrow’s game” published the official account, with a picture of the Peruvian in morning training, and with a smile, which could confirm that his position was secure. Later, sources inside the club confirmed it. However, tension is high in La Noria. It is known that Reynoso does not get along well with ordinalsso the situation of its continuity will continue to be seen.

