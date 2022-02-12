Is the renewal of Juan Escobar with Cruz Azul at risk after the departure of Álvaro Dávila?

Juan Escobar’s agent worked on the player’s renewal together with Álvaro Dávila and Héctor Lara, both of whom will leave Cruz Azul as of today.

The departure of Álvaro Dávila, Héctor Lara and Gabriel Saucedo from Cruz Azul has not been made official by the club, but it is a fact and it is only a matter of time for them to confirm it. The sports president of the Machine will be replaced by Jaime Ordialeswho worked at the institution until last June.

Ordiales will have to take care of the last details of the registration of Ángel Romero and Iván Morales, and the trip to Canada to face Forge FC for the Concacaf Champions League. Furthermore, the manager will have to see everything related to the renewal of Juan Escobar, which could not have been due to the departure of Álvaro Dávila and his people.

Elvio Rojas, player’s agent, had reached an agreement with a contract for three years, salary improvements and a new clause for foreign clubs. The appointment to sign the paper was today, and Halftime revealed that it would be Héctor Lara who would accompany them at the event, which would be crowned with a press conference It was suspended at the last minute.

But nevertheless, the same outlet adds that Escobar’s renewal appointment was postponed until tomorrowwhenever the Cooperative’s council is in charge of reviewing the terms of the Paraguayan’s contract with Cruz Azul. It is to be hoped that the club’s star right-back will stay and his new bond will not be complicated.

Why was the Juan Escobar renewal conference suspended?

The version delivered by the Cruz Azul press team, after suspending today’s press conference, was related to the coronavirus screening tests to which the first team would be subjected. As they play on Saturday 12 against Necaxa, today all the players were tested.

Due to that reason, Juan Escobar did not manage to say present in the talk with the media from today. However, in Mediotiempo they assured that the real reason was not the rescheduling of the covid tests, but that the fact that the renewal negotiations were carried out by Álvaro Dávila and Héctor Lara, so the new directors would close them tomorrow.