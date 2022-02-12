Isabel Torres, protagonist of the series ‘Veneno’, died at the age of 52: she died of cancer | Famous

Elizabeth Torres , Spanish actress and presenter, died this Friday, February 11, 2022 at the age of 52, as announced by her relatives through social networks. This after Isabel was diagnosed with lung cancer.
“Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel. Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes she will have fun as only she knows how. Thank you for all the expressions of love and concern. She has left feeling very loved and sheltered,” reads the statement.
Torres, who was also LGTI+ activistis recognized for her interpretation of The Venom in the HBO series ‘ Poison‘, which arrived on the streaming platform in 2020.
Cancer, the disease suffered by Isabel Torres
Since 2018 Isabel was diagnosed with lung cancer, but it was not until 2020 that the famous announced that she had metastases. In fact, the celebrity said goodbye to her fans with an emotional video in which she pointed out that the doctors gave her “two months to live.”
“In principle, they have given me two months to live, let’s see if I get over them and, if not, what are we going to do […] I want to thank everyone who has been by my side supporting me, my family, my followers, thank you all for supporting me. The video is to tell them that I love them very much.”
ono of the LGTI+ community
Elizabeth Torres was born on July 14, 1969 in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain. She was an icon of the LGTI + community in her native country, because in 1996 she was the first transsexual who managed to adapt her gender identity in the National Identity Document (DNI).
Furthermore, in 2005 ‘La Veneno’ became the first transsexual candidate for queen of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Carnival.
The Spanish actress, who was also a radio host, participated in different projects for the seventh art such as ‘Photos’, ‘Camino a la loco’, ‘The arms of Venus’ and ‘8 years’.
However, it was her leading role in ‘Veneno’ that earned her awards as Best Female Interpreter in National Fiction at the Ondas Awards in 2020 and Best Actress of the Year at the HY Magazine.