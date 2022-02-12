It is from Redmi, it is 43 inches and it does not cost even 350 euros to change

Xiaomi’s smart TV comes with Android TV, 4K resolution, Dolby sound and a groundbreaking price.

Xiaomi has just presented its new device in India, a television of 43 inches that comes with 4K resolution, Android TV 10 and a price that stays below 350 euros To the change.

The Redmi SmartTV X43 It arrives to become one of the best Android smart TVs in its price range and becomes the cheapest option of the Redmi Smart TV X family. These are each and every one of its features.

This is the new Xiaomi smart TV

We find ourselves with a design in which practically the entire front is a screen, the frames are quite small and although the lower one seems to be somewhat thicker, the sensation is immersive. incorporates a 43-inch screen, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +. All the standards and technologies designed to reproduce very vivid colors and very sharp images.

Regarding sound, it comes with the most important certificates in the industry. It has Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS Virtual:Xtechnologies designed to generate a surround sound. It promises a good sound quality so that you feel a total immersion.

The Xiaomi TV arrives with Android TV 10, you can enjoy the Google operating system, as well as Google Assistant for all kinds of queries. Thanks to it, you can also download the best music and streaming applications. On the creation of the North Americans is patch wallthe layer created by Xiaomi and that contains extras such as smart recommendations, a universal search and a mode for children, among other features.

The Redmi SmartTV X43 has landed in India at a price of Rs 28,999what translates into about 339 euros to changenear US$387. In his family there were already models of 50, 55 and 60 inches, all above 400 euros.

