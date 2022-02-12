Italy eliminates the mask and opens nightclubs

Italy took a new step towards normality this Friday, after the restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic, by eliminating the use of the mask outdoors and authorizing the reopening of nightclubs.

“It seems fine to me, as long as it is good for tourism and that we are careful, even if we are not wearing it,” Spanish tourist José Ignacio Santiago told AFPTV in Rome.

“You have to take care of the closeness, the contact, it can still be a bit hasty. I recommend that, although you don’t have to wear it, carry it in your pocket, just in case and in case we are going to be close to other people,” he said.

The measure, signed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, establishes the end of the mandatory nature of outdoor masks, after having introduced it during the Christmas period due to the increase in cases.

The use of the mask in closed places remains mandatory until March 31.

The clubs will also be able to reopen their doors this Friday, although with some limits: to access them, it is necessary to present a vaccination certificate, since the negative covid-19 test is not enough, and their capacity will be limited to 75 % outdoors and 50% indoors.

The vaccination campaign on the peninsula has made it possible to vaccinate more than 91% of the population over 12 years of age and more than 35% of children between 5 and 11 years of age with at least one dose, according to official figures.

Italy has paid a high price for the pandemic with more than 150,000 deaths since the arrival of the coronavirus in the country two years ago.