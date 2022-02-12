It’s over! Ryan Garcia part ways with Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Team

A few moments ago the world of boxing went into shock because Ryan Garcia confirmed that he will no longer be part of the stable of Eddy Reynoso. The Interim WBC Lightweight World Champion, will start working with Joe Goossen ahead of his next presentation in April. the coach of Jalisco as Canelo Alvarez they had noticed the lack of discipline of the young man from California.

Undoubtedly, this news was least expected since it showed a great relationship between the young fighter from San Diego and the best technician 2021. What’s more, great moments were expected in the last one since he had managed to become world champion in the 135 poundsbut due to mental health problems and an injury to his hand, this was in the past.

However, what was not expected was the separation between Ryan Garcia and Eddy Reynosowhich was confirmed in a statement. “I am excited to announce that I will be working with Hall of Fame coach Joe Goossen alongside my father, Henry Garcia. Joe’s career is legendary and he has worked with a host of champions. I worked with Joe when he was growing up and we have had a great relationship over the years”, he expressed. And I add: “Now I will be training in my own gym, Fierce King, in San Diego and my goal will be the same: to become a world champion.”

Lastly, the WBC World Champion He dedicated a few words to his now former technician to thank him for everything he had done for him. “I would like to thank Eddy Reynoso for everything. Eddy has been in my corner since 2018 and I have learned so much from him, in and out of the ring. We built an incredible friendship that I will always cherish. On behalf of my entire team, I wish Eddy to continue in his successful and great career”finished Ryan Garcia.