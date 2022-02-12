Javier Aguirre and the team that gives him 60 million pesos to get him out of Rayados

The team that puts 60 million pesos to remove Javier Aguirre from Rayados

February 10, 2022 10:05 p.m.

Javier Aguirre It is clear that you want to leave Monterey, but he wants to be fired and thus win 60 million pesos that Rayados would have to pay him for his untimely departure from the Monterrey team.

The Basque with his speech in Abu Dhabi has only managed to annoy the board of directors scratched that they would not tolerate that Javier Aguirre mock the team. Monterrey has no choice but to look for options, but they would no longer want the Mexican coach.

For its part, Javier Aguirre He understands that in Liga MX the doors would be closed to him after the failure in Monterrey, although in Femexfut they have seen him as the lifesaver of the Mexican team.

Where would Javier Aguirre end up directing?

the future of Javier Aguirre He seems to be in the MLS where the processes are long and although it is not a league where they can pay him what he has always tried to earn, at least he would not run the risk of being fired.

