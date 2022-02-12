Jennifer Lopez invents the perfect bridal miniskirt

Any resemblance to reality is not pure coincidence. Jennifer Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, “Marry Me,” alongside Ben Affleck and wedding dress

This was the dazzling look that the singer and actress chose for the premiere at the Directors Guild of America, in Los Angeles, of the romantic comedy in which she stars alongside American actor Owen Wilson and Colombian singer Maluma.

JLo’s short wedding dress signed by Giambattista Valli. Photo: Instagram.

On the night of the premiere of “Marry Me” Jennifer Lopez shone on the red carpet with a mini dress dreamy bridal white And next to her, Ben Affleck wore a dark blue suit, with a white shirt and no tie, completing the previous scene for what was the advance of the “Bennifer” wedding, the most celebrated couple in Hollywood today.

Jennifer Lopez radiantly wore the long-sleeved white lace design from Giambattista Valli’s “Love” bridal collection. The dress short, just above her knees, it unfurls with subtle breadth. And at the back, it has a kind of tail that enhances the bride effect.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, in love on the red carpet. Photo: Instagram.

She completed the look with jeweled Jimmy Choo high heels, a crystal-encrusted Dolce & Gabbana clutch, and Dior jewelry.

And her bridal beauty look: loose hair, with some slightly marked waves and very natural makeup. “It’s a great date night. We are super happy, ”she expressed on the red carpet“ the diva of the Bronx ”, as if it were a greeting at the altar.

In “Marry Me”, JLo plays a pop star who, shortly after saying yes, discovers that her fiancé (Maluma) is cheating on her. And she will find solace in a fan who wins her over among her audience (Owen Wilson).

Jennifer Lopez dressed as a bride for the premiere of “Marry Me”.

It is not the only film of the season that will star Jennifer Lopez with a wedding as part of the story. The Latin star is also leading the cast of “Shotgun Wedding”, an action movie with Armie Hammer.

As real as fiction, in 2022, Jennifer Lopez is determined to fall in love dressed from girlfriendYes or yes.