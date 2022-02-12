Jennifer Lopez invents the perfect bridal miniskirt

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 21 Views

Any resemblance to reality is not pure coincidence. Jennifer Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, “Marry Me,” alongside Ben Affleck and wedding dress

This was the dazzling look that the singer and actress chose for the premiere at the Directors Guild of America, in Los Angeles, of the romantic comedy in which she stars alongside American actor Owen Wilson and Colombian singer Maluma.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Mother: Vahide Perçin and Alize Gördüm, the Turkish soap opera actresses who are mother and daughter in real life | Anne Turkey | Turkish soap operas | FAME

“Mother” (Anne, in its original language) is one of the best-known and most successful Turkish …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved