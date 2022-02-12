Jennifer Lopez’s sister announced a resounding change in her life

Jennifer López is having a fabulous start to this 2022 personally and professionally. The Latin actress follows firm steps with her partner Ben Affleck and grabbing the headlines of programs and magazines for his new movie marry me.

The singer and actress made a big bet for this new romantic movie to be a success. In fact, one of the great figures that will appear in the film is the Colombian Maluma who will make his presentation as an actor and of course for Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma in “Marry Me”. Source: Archive

But the one that surprises these days is her younger sister, Lynda López, when she decides to move away from the media. According to reports, the announcer left her position at New York station WCBS 880 on Thursday to pursue other professional and personal dreams.

The reasons for her resignation are still unknown, but Tim Scheld, who is news director at the radio station, wished the communicator luck. “We wish our friend and colleague the best in her new assignment and trust her that she will keep in touch with us,” she wrote in the announcement to his sister. Jennifer Lopez.

Linda Lopez. Source: Instagram @lyndalopez08

lynda lopez he joined the station in 2009 and was there until 2016, when he left to join the ranks of ABC. However, during 2020, she returned to the network to replace host Pat Farnack following his retirement. For the moment, the Lopez has kept the secret with seven keys to the next job adventure.