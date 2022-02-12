Jermall Charlo was arrested this Friday for…

Jermall Charlo was arrested this Friday, February 11 in Texasaccused of assault in the third degree against a family member, according to media reports such as TMZ Sports Y ESPN.

According TMZ Sportsthe arrest of chat It would have occurred as a result of an altercation that the boxer had on September 21, 2021, where a man accused him of having “struggled or hit him.”

The assaulted individual would have been injured in the altercation, according to court documents to which TMZ had access. In the documentation, it is established that the man is a member of the family of chat. The file issued by the authorities after the boxer’s arrest specifies that chat he already had a criminal record, which could be considered an aggravating circumstance in his case.

It was today around 1:30 p.m. Central Time that an arrest warrant was issued for Jermall. Bail was set at $10,000, and as reported by mike copperfrom ESPNthe fighter was still in police custody on Friday night.

The arrest of Jermall Charlo comes just in the days when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez discusses an offer to fight him in May. The arrest, and the uncertainty about the legal status of chatcould complicate that route for the Mexican, who is also analyzing a two-fight package to face Dmitry Bivol in May, and Gennady Golovkinin September.

Jermall Charlo He is twice world champion. In September 2015 he captured the super welterweight belt of the IBF by defeating Cornelius Bundage by knockout in the third round.

After three defenses he moved up to middleweight. In June 2019 he beat Brandon Adams to be crowned monarch of the 160 pounds of the WBC. He has defended that center three times.

In recent weeks he sounded like one of the favorite rivals of Canelo Alvarez to return to the ring in May of this year. There were even reports that he was the Mexican’s favorite to defend the four 168-pound belts.

However, in the last week it was mentioned that Saul will sign a contract for two fights with Matchroom Boxing to face Dmitry Bivollight heavyweight champion WBAin may already Gennady Golovkin in September.

Too David Benavidez assured that Jermall Charlo Y Caleb Plant They were in negotiations to fight in the first half of this year.