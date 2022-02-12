Kanye West demands an apology from Billie Eilish

kanye-west He has messed it up again on his Instagram profile. The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, posted a photo with a sensational headline involving Billie Eilish and Travis Scott. If you’re a fan of the first, you’ll know that last week she stopped one of her concerts when she saw that a follower couldn’t breathe well (if not, we’ll tell you everything that happened here). The ‘fandom’ applauded Billie after she said: “We take care of our people. I will wait until you are all well and then I will continue”, but many media took those words as a hint towards what happened at the Travis Scott festival ( in which eight people were killed by an avalanche, because no one from the team interrupted the concert).

Anyway, Kanye took to his Insta profile and wrote, “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Travis and the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended for this to happen. Trav didn’t.” I had no idea what was going on when I was on stage and I was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I act“.

And to this, Billie has reacted in a comment on that same post, wow! In it, you can read: “I literally never said anything about Travis. He was just helping a fan“.

In general, the ‘celebs’ do not react to hints or, like this, a message with threatening overtones, but Billie wanted to do so. Will the rapper speak again? Kanye is turning his Instagram profile into a digital territory of dramas and unexpected ‘posts’ with which he is wowing the ‘fandom’.

What will Kim think?

