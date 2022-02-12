Kanye West once again attacks Pete Davidson for Kim Kardashian in one of his songs

One more time Kanye West exploded against the comedian Pete Davidson, current couple of kim kardashianthrough his music. Everything seems to indicate that the rapper has found in the star of “Saturday Night Live” a source of inspiration, Well, in his new single, “City of Gods”, which he recorded with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys, he mentions it.

“This afternoon / A hundred thugs coming to ‘SNL’ / When I pull up / He’s dead on arrival.” Says a snippet of the song.

Elsewhere, kanye-west remember his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the luxuries with which he dresses.

“And if I let them have my wife / n—-s they should thank me / With these Balenciaga and Balenci boots and a new blue Yankee”, add.

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian back

Since rumors of a possible romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson emerged, Kanye West has done everything to get his ex-wife back. He had previously hinted at the 28-year-old host through his songs, previously threatening him on the single “Eazy.” “God saved me from that accident / just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass”he points out.

This new Kanye attack occurs in the midst of the media fight he has undertaken against the socialite for the way in which he exposes his four children on social networks and that he does not allow him to see them.

A few days ago, the desperate rapper posted a message on Instagram in which he begs God for his family to be together again. “God please gather our family” wrote at the bottom of some photos that Vogue magazine published in its issue dedicated to Kim.