Karol G and Becky G unite their feminine power in a theme with “retweet” for Anuel

Karol G and Becky G joined their female force in “Mamiii”, a song that many of their followers, due to its lyrics, relate directly to the Colombian’s ex-love, the Puerto Rican singer Anuel, especially when they use phrases like “rat of two legs” or “a creeping animal that eats everything it passes through”.

This is the first collaboration between Karol and Becky and in each stanza they describe a disappointment in love in which they sing a total rejection of their ex and even more so now that “you’re eating someone else, but you’re thinking of me”.

Its most contagious piece reads: “Don’t call me again, I even threw away my cell phone, because of how toxic you are, it’s become harmful… what goes away, goes away… don’t make a mistake with me, because of how toxic you are, I don’t want to see you anymore” .

Internet users have had divided opinions about the feeling of the Colombian urban. Some claim that she has already overcome her breakup with Anuel, and others assure that she is hurt by her new relationship.

The song has become a trend in the last few hours on social networks and on different platforms.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago and Carolina Giraldo Navarro, their real names, announced their separation in April 2021 after almost three years of relationship.

Two months ago, at one of the concerts on the “Bichota” tour, Anuel appeared by surprise to perform “Culpables” and “Secreto” to the uproar of the public who thought it would be a return to love.

That time, Karol G took the opportunity to say the following sentence: “Sometimes they don’t change you for something better and not even for something richer.” Contrary to expectations, that chapter of love was closed.

Weeks later Anuel appeared in a surprising way in the nightlife of Santo Domingo next to the urban exponent Yailin la Más Viral, with whom he has maintained a media relationship since last December with the delivery of the ring included.