Kim Kardashian builds new mansions for her rest with two renowned architects

kim kardashian has caused a sensation among its thousands of followers thanks to its many facets, from its daring photo shoots, the reality The Kardashians and his well-known line of girdles, to the controversies he has faced due to family situations related to his four children or his ex-partner kanye-west. On this occasion, the businesswoman confessed that she will have two new houses with minimalist touches.

The famous businesswoman gave an exclusive interview for the magazine fashion, edition where it hit the cover. Among his statements, The credit he gave the well-known rapper for sparking his interest in architectural design drew attention.. It should be remembered that when they were a couple they reflected their ideals in their main house under a minimalist current.

The experience would have been satisfactory, for that reason, the billionaire decided that her next properties should be built under the same concept. To do this, Kim Kardashian hired two of the most internationally renowned architects, both have been recognized inside and outside their profession. It’s about the Japanese Tadao Ando Y Kengo Kuma.

Architect Kengo Kuma speaking on the design of the National Stadium of Japan. TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Tadao Ando is a renowned Japanese architect who has built his ideal based on his travels to different parts of the world. The author of the Japanese pavilion at the Universal Exhibition in Seville, Spain, received the Pritzker of architecture in 1995 at the age of 53; the award is considered the most important within that profession. Nowadays, Andy is 80 years old..

Kengo Kuma is also originally from Japan. Born in August 1954 in Yokohama, during his youth he managed to capture his contemporary ideals in his designs. He soon managed to go beyond the role, becoming one of the most recognized architects in the world. His fame spread with the construction of the National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympicsa project he spearheaded.

According to information retrieved by Dailymail, Jen Wang was in charge of interviewing Kim Kardashian for the fashion magazine. Within her lines, she highlighted the work that both architects have done within her field, positioning them as the best. In addition to the fact that both agree with the contemporary and minimalist ideals that the businesswoman wants her houses to reflect.

Kim at New York Fashion Week in 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Kim Kardashian did not want to delve into the progress of her properties, however, she did anticipate that the project that is under the direction of Tadao Ando will be located in Palm Springs, an exclusive area of ​​California. It should be remembered that it was at the beginning of 2020 when the socialite and her then-husband, they bought a huge piece of land for 6.3 million dollars on the same avenue where Kris and Kylie Jenner live.

Regarding the house that Kengo Kuma designed, it is unknown where it will be built. On the other hand, it transpired that Kanye West recently acquired a property designed by Ando on the beach in Malibu. According to information retrieved by Dailymail of the real estate dirtthe house would have represented an expense for the singer of 57.3 million dollars.

After the separation process of Kim Kardashian and Ye, the millionaire and her children stayed to live in the luxurious mansion they have in Hidden Hill, a property they bought together. It should be remembered that the couple was married for more than seven years, during which time they built a large family made up of four children: North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 02/09/2020 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

During the interview, Kim Kardashian also discussed a factor that may have played a role in her split from the rapper. As she explained, in recent months she decided to pay more attention to the activities that made her happy and she began to work on making the necessary changes to feel fulfilled. These changes in her life would have caused her unexpected divorce, since she chose her happiness.

