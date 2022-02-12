Kim Kardashian did “crazy” during her vacation in the Bahamas with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian confessed to having done “crazy” during her vacation in the Bahamas with Pete Davidson. The businesswoman’s act in her romantic getaway with her current boyfriend could have been the reason Kanye West was so furious with her ex.

In early 2022, Kim Kardashian and Peter Davidson They were seen getting on the private jet that would take them on a trip to the Bahamas. It would be marked as the first romantic getaway of the new couple and, although the businesswoman did not publish any photos of her companion, there were those who noticed the presence of the comedian in different photos.

Kim Kardashian did something she’s never done before

As the protagonist of the March issue of “Vogue”, Kim Kardashian offered an extensive interview to the fashion magazine in which she confessed some details of her personal life, as well as the real reason why she filed for divorce from kanye-west.

Another of his confessions was the most daring thing he did during his famous trip to the Bahamas with his current partner. Although he did not give a specific name, the public knows that he is referring to the “Saturday Night Live” comedian.

“We were in the Bahamas, and the person I was with was like, ‘We’re on a fucking vacation. We haven’t been on vacation for a long time. And then he threw his cell phone into the ocean. I was like: ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do something like that?’”, revealed the socialite.

After the liberating experience, Kim Kardashian admitted to feeling guilty and had to change her cell phone number for not having responded to his family and friends in a timely manner after throwing his cell phone into the sea.

This could be the reason why Kanye West was furious with her for not having her new number and not being able to contact the mother of his children to send him the location of the Chicago birthday party on January 15.