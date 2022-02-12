Lakers seek dissatisfied star in possible trade

Getty Russell Westbrook is already a bargaining chip in the Lakers and now a possible exchange is speculated

With a few hours to go until the transfer window closes, it is time for the Los Angeles Lakers do something, according to an analyst. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Reportlisted every hypothetical “last offer” from every NBA team for disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons.

The Lakers’ offer, which should be much better for Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey to want to trade, would send Russell Westbrook and a future first-round draft pick to the Sixers. Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka would have to offer multiple first-round picks in order to have a chance to generate the trade, but the first pick the Lakers could offer is the 2026 Draft pick due to their previous deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Pelicans by Anthony Davis.

“The Lakers want to try to trade for Simmons, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania,” Buckley detailed on February 9. “If we are talking about big wishes, then I want to win millions in the lottery for a beachfront house somewhere in the Caribbean.

“If the Lakers were to present this offer to Philly, Morey might respond with a ‘haha what?’ and get on with the day of it. Westbrook shares some flaws with Simmons (low effectiveness is better than reluctance to play), but he’s not nearly as dominant on defense. Plus, Westrbrook is eight years older and $11 million more expensive this season, so the deeper you get into this deal, the worse it gets.

“Given the Lakers’ salary situation and their lack of resources, this is the best the Lakers have to offer. However, Simmons will not be joining the Lakers anytime soon.”

The Sixers and the Nets are involved in very public negotiations for Simmons

Buckley added that the Lakers’ best offer would make the “Sixers insult them with all their soul.” Despite being a friend of LeBron James and a client of Klutch Sports, the Lakers don’t have enough resources to make a realistic offer for Simmons. Rumors continue to grow that the Nets and 76ers are in serious talks on a deal to trade Simmons for James Harden in a deal that would rock the NBA.

The Nets are pushing to add Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to the deal as neither team agrees on the terms of the huge trade. On the eve of the deadline, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirerreported that the teams are no closer to closing a deal.

“A source said on Wednesday afternoon that the deal was not as closed as people believe,” Pompey explained. “The Nets and Sixers had informal talks about a trade and, according to some sources, discussed other possible players who could be included in the trade.”

The Lakers may have to wait until the offseason to trade Westbrook.

Westbrook’s time in Los Angeles may have reached a breaking point following the Lakers’ crushing loss to the Bucks on Feb. 8. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Lakers players feel an “urgency” to make changes to the team and no longer believe things can get any better this season with the current roster.

Unless the Lakers want to gamble on John Wall from the Rockets, Pelinka likely won’t be able to come up with any deals to trade Westbrook before the deadline. This means the Lakers may have to wait until the offseason to reconsider trade offers when he can offer more draft picks. And the star point guard will be playing in the final year of his contract, assuming Westbrook chooses to play in the 2022-23 season.

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

